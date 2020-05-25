Officials review hurricane shelter plan in light of coronavirus pandemic

MOREHEAD CITY — County human services officials have been reviewing hurricane shelter plans in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Staff with the Carteret County Department of Social Services and Health Department operate the county’s emergency shelter at Newport Middle School with guidance from the American Red Cross and County Emergency Services.
The brush with Tropical Storm Arthur this month was a reminder of the importance of being shelter ready. With the additional challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, DSS and health officials began reviewing plans early.
County Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman said in an email Tuesday she and other county leaders are looking to state and public health professionals, as well as the Red Cross, for guidance in implementing a shelter plan.
“If a hurricane came today, we would practice the three Ws: 1 - Wear a mask, 2 - Wait apart (at least 6 feet), and 3 - Wash your hands (washing frequently and as circumstances require),” Ms. Holman said. “We would have to make optimal use of all square footage at the middle school, adequately distancing between assigned personal spaces.”
She added that the shelter will operate under the guidance provided at the time of the incident.
“In these unprecedented times, guidance continues to be updated and we will adjust our plans accordingly,” she said.
To assist officials across the state, the Red Cross has created a “Sheltering in COVID Affected Areas” guide.
The guide has seven main criteria for shelter set-up:
- Maintain physical separation for social distancing.
- Set up an isolation care area for symptomatic or diagnosed clients.
- Screen clients before they enter the shelter.
- Conduct ongoing screening of clients.
- Maintain heightened sanitation.
- Limit shelter visitors.
- Engage shelter residents to be shelter workers.
The shelter will continue to accept animals in a separate section of the school, as well. That section will be operated by Carteret County Animal Control.
Ms. Holman said her workers stand ready to serve in the shelter if needed. However, she encouraged residents to come up with their own personal emergency disaster and shelter plans.
“A public shelter would not be the best option for at-risk or sick persons,” she said.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has established non-congregate options for homeless, at-risk, displaced persons and others. None of those are located in Carteret County, according to Ms. Holman.
For more information on shelter plans, visit ready.gov/plan.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.