Carteret County reports 9 new COVID-19 cases Monday

CARTERET COUNTY — The number of active COVID-19 cases in Carteret County dropped over the weekend, with health officials reporting nine new cases Monday.
In its first update of the week, the County Health Department reported 56 active out of 4,846 total COVID-19 cases confirmed since March 2020. Recovered cases stand at 4,739, and 51 county residents have died of complications related COVID-19.
COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City remained at two.
The county is vaccinating all individuals 16 years and older. To make an appointment, call 252-728-8550, option
