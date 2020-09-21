Trump ‘caravan’ travels from Swansboro to Cape Carteret

CAPE CARTERET — A vehicle caravan to support the reelection effort of President Donald Trump organized Saturday around noon in the parking lot of the Food Lion grocery store in Swansboro.
Participants said they planned to drive through Swansboro and Cape Carteret on Highway 24, then return to Onslow County and stop at The Office, a bar on Queen’s Creek Road in Hubert, just west of Swansboro.
Trump campaign merchandise was sold for the event.
Vehicles that participated were festooned with American flags and Trump flags, and participants were dressed in red, white and blue.
One participant said weekly caravans are planned in the area until the election.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.