Crews fight structure fire off Loblolly Drive in Pine Knoll Shores

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Emergency crews from multiple departments responded to a structure fire at a residence on Loblolly Drive in Pine Knoll Shores Tuesday afternoon.
A firefighter on scene confirmed to the News-Times there were no people or pets inside the structure at the time of the fire.
A call went out on the emergency scanner around 3 p.m. for the fire at 155 Loblolly Drive, which was described as “fully involved.” Crews were still on the scene as of 4:40 p.m. fighting the blaze.
Fire crews from Pine Knoll Shores, Indian Beach/Salter Path, Atlantic Beach and Morehead City fire departments responded, along law enforcement and other agencies.
This is a developing report.
