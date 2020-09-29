IT director recognized as County Employee of the Month

BEAUFORT — Carteret County IT Director Ray Hall was honored as the County Employee of the Month for September in front of commissioners and the public last week.
Mr. Hall is the second person to receive the county’s newly-introduced Employee of the Month award. Human Resources Director Jaime Long introduced him during the Carteret County Board of Commissioners’ meeting Sept. 21 at the administration complex in Beaufort.
“Ray’s inspiring leadership, progressive innovations and exceptional teamwork are some of the reasons he was nominated for the award,” Ms. Long said.
Mr. Hall has been an employee for more than seven years, notably helping see the county through Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
“Mr. Hall is one of those people that consistently goes the extra mile to help all the employees of the county,” County Manager Tommy Burns said. “…He’s got a great team and that team is built around his leadership. I think for all of us, that was never more apparent than during Hurricane Florence, when Ray spent several weeks with us in the (Emergency Operations Center).”
During the commissioners’ comments portion of the Sept. 21 meeting, many board members noted Mr. Hall possesses a quiet strength and commended the work he does for the county. Chairman Bill Smith presented him a plaque recognizing him as the County Employee of the Month for September.
“He’s always my employee of the month because being the IT guy, he keeps all our information up to date and everybody straight,” Commissioner Mark Mansfield said. “Whenever you’ve got a problem, just like Tommy (Burns) said, even though he may be getting hundreds of calls that day, he gets you back up and running expediently, and we are very appreciative of that.”
Commissioners last week also recognized employees with a September birthday by having Mr. Smith read off a list of names of employees born in the month.
“We’re going to start something new tonight. I don’t think our employees get enough recognition,” Mr. Smith said.
The board performed an impromptu rendition of the Happy Birthday song after Mr. Smith read the names.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
