Contractor makes progress on Cape Carteret kayak launch, but some float concerns over low water

CAPE CARTERET — The contractor is making good progress on construction of Cape Carteret’s long-planned floating kayak launch at Pettiford Creek, off Highway 58, but some potential users are concerned the launch doesn’t consistently reach deep enough water.
Among those concerned is Cape Carteret Commissioner Steve Martin, who has been a strong advocate of the project, but is now convinced the launch dock went in the wrong place on the property, an area he says is plagued by very low water at low tide.
As constructed now, he said Tuesday, he believes the launch will be over dry – if muddy – land for significant portions of time at low tide.
“I was against that location,” he said. “There are other places on the property that had deeper water. I told Zach (Steffey, town manager) that months ago.”
Mr. Martin called the current location “a drainage ditch.”
The site is at 920 Highway 58, on the right side of the road heading west, just past the intersection with Taylor Notion Road.
Mr. Martin said he’s been told by Mr. Steffey the concerns about low water will be addressed, but the commissioner said he’s been contacted by many people who think the facility will be difficult to use by kayakers who want to launch or return to shore at times other than high tide.
Susan Hurst Barrows, who lives adjacent to the site, posted to Facebook a March 28 photo of the site at low tide, which showed the launch stopping over mud, not water. Mr. Martin said the post on the Everything Cape Carteret page triggered a lot of comments from taxpayers and potential users, with some calling it a waste of money.
The town purchased the land, about 1.5 acres, from a homeowner in May 2019 for $124,000 through a $105,000 grant from the N.C. Division of Coastal Management, plus a $18,100 match. Cape Carteret also obtained an $83,000 DCM grant for construction of the facility and provided a $22,000 match for that, as well.
In an emailed response Tuesday, Mr. Steffey said he was aware of the photo, but said Sunday was a full moon, which means higher and lower tides than normal.
“As is the case with any other floating dock or kayak launch along the coast there are periods of time when higher than normal tidal coefficients can cause higher high tides and lower low tides,” Mr. Steffey said.
But Mr. Steffey said the town is hoping to make the entire site better for use at all times.
“There is also a finger pier launch area located at the second canal, which can be used for loading and unloading kayaks, paddleboards, and canoes,” he said. “In an effort to enhance the accessibility of the second launch location and to maximize the recreational benefits of the site, we are looking at adding a floating dock … adjacent to the finger pier launch.”
Mr. Steffey said the existing floating launch was “constructed consistent with the approved engineered plans for the project and the general permit issued by the state Division of Coastal Management.”
There were a couple factors involved in the placement, he added, including the fact that the launch is handicapped- accessible, conforming with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“In order to maintain ADA accessibility and to adhere to DCM rules, the ADA accessible floating kayak launch was installed in the first canal (which is) located much closer to the (planned) parking area,” he said.
At any rate, he said based on survey data for the project, the water depth at the existing floating launch is normally between 2 and 2.3 feet.
“We have made substantial progress on the project and we are confident that upon completion, the Pettiford Creek Launch Site will be a very popular park for accessing Pettiford Creek and the White Oak River,” Mr. Steffey said.
He did not know how much it would cost to add a second floating launch in the second canal.
“We are also looking at a privacy fence along the northern property line, which we will need to obtain pricing for as well,” Mr. Steffey said in his email Tuesday. “Once final costs are determined and an amendment to the permit has been secured, these items will be presented to the Board of Commissioners for consideration.
“We know … everyone is excited to see this great project come to fruition and we are confident that the public will be pleased … when it is complete. It is evident that there is great interest and anticipation about the completion of the project and we hope to complete work … in the next couple of months.”
The contract to build a right-turn lane into the park from Highway 58 and to construct the 20-vehicle parking lot went to Able Paving of Jacksonville for a low bid of $45,000.
