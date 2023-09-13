CAPE CARTERET — After months of meetings and collecting responses to a survey of residents, Cape Carteret’s Park Improvements Committee Monday night presented its recommendations to the town board of commissioners, including a suggestion to focus on improvements at Taylor Notion Road, which is adjacent to a segment of the Cape Carteret Trail.
The board, which met in the town hall off Dolphin Street and online via GoToMeeting, took no action but will consider the improvements at future meetings.
Committee Chair Cameron Watts, a town commissioner, said the appointed panel received more than 100 responses to its online survey and stressed that most respondents don’t want any of the four non-waterfront parks – all in residential neighborhoods, to be open after dark and generally don’t favor changes that would create a lot of noise.
Town commissioners formed the committee early this year with the idea of developing recommendations for improvements in Community Park behind the town hall, Bahia Lane Park, Quailwood Park and Taylor Notion Road Park.
All of the parks are less than or about one acre in size.
Community Park has a stage and is where the town holds events, such as the Fall Festival and summer Sounds by the Sea concert series. Bahia Park, in the Star Hill North area, is basically an unimproved vacant lot. Quailwood Park is on Quailwood Court and has a gazebo, a wooden swing and a grill. Taylor Notion Road Park is the largest and thus most suitable for significant improvements.
There, the committee recommends addition of play equipment for pre-school/school-age children – kindergarten to 5th grade – a fence, natural shade trees and a splash bid, “if it fits,” Watts said.
At Bahia Lane Park, the committee recommended the same kind of play equipment, plus a field with sod, interior parking and a water fountain.
At Quailwood Park, the panel suggested several things that would make it more usable, such as benches with shade, landscaping and a pathway.
Finally, at Community Park, the committee recommended bathrooms and water fountains.
In an interview earlier this year, Watts said his philosophy is that, “There is a need to have a safe place for kids to play, but there has to be a balance between that and causing a nuisance for adjacent property owners. I believe with this data, we as a town can achieve that balance.”
He stressed that the town’s land-use plan “showed that people want to be able to do things outside,” but most people want to retain Cape Carteret’s small-town feel, not emulate larger towns.
The town’s 2023-24 budget includes $15,000 for improvements to parks.
The panel is also eyeing any existing vacant parcels of land town officials should consider acquiring for future parks.
The committee has eight members, including one member of the board of commissioners, two members of the planning board, one representative from the Star Hill North Property Owners’ Association, one other Star Hill North resident, one representative from the Star Hill Property Owners’ Association and two residents of other Cape Carteret neighborhoods.
