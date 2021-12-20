Cedar Point board OKs plan for new marine construction business, approves annexation requests

CEDAR POINT —Cedar Point commissioners Tuesday night cleared the way for a marine construction business to come to town.
The board, during its monthly regular meeting in the town hall on Sherwood Avenue, voted to approve the commercial site plan for Cleve Contracting of Swansboro, doing business as Crystal Coast Marine Contracting, at 421 Highway 24.
The 0.7-acre tract, between the highway and the White Oak River, was formerly home to Shellfish 2000, a seafood sales business that closed years ago.
The contracting company plans to install a vinyl bulkhead and concrete dock and level and grade the area with construction rock for parking and staging materials.
The company will display its products and materials on the site.
Also during the meeting, the board voted unanimously to accept four voluntary annexation requests from residential property owners just outside the town limits.
The properties are 111 and 139 Circle Drive, 117 Bay Landing Road and 105 Water Front Drive.
Forced annexation, once a staple of municipalities because residents near towns use streets, parks and other services without paying for them through property taxes, is nearly impossible in North Carolina.
Since 2012, a law passed by the General Assembly has required municipalities hold a referendum of all who would be taken in, essentially eliminating the practice. More than 50% would have to vote in favor.
The board held public hearings on the voluntary annexation requests during its work session earlier this month.
According to Carteret County tax records, the four properties combined are valued at about $454,000, including land and structures. At the town’s property tax rate of 14.75 cents per $100 of assessed value, that would generate about $669 in tax revenue for the town.
The town earlier this year sent out letters asking property owners if they were interested in being annexed into town.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.