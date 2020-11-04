Incumbents sweep Carteret County commission races

BEAUFORT — All four incumbent candidates running for the Carteret County Board of Commissioners retained their seats in Tuesday’s contest.
Three of the commissioners, all Republicans, overcame Democratic challengers, while Chris Chadwick, representing District 6, went unchallenged in his first-ever bid for the county commission. Mr. Chadwick, also a Republican, took over the seat left vacant by former long-time Commissioner Jonathan Robinson, who died in May.
In the race for District 3, Bob Cavanaugh beat out Democrat Kathleen Colbert with 70.82% of the vote, or 28,130 ballots. Ms. Colbert had 11,588 votes cast in her favor, 29.18% of the total.
Jimmy Farrington also handily won his race against Democrat Rosalie Ruegg in District 4. He garnered 28,254 votes, 72.09% of the total, to Ms. Ruegg’s 10,940 votes, or 27.91%.
Probably the most visible Democratic challenger this year was Liz Ponder, running against District 5 incumbent representative Eddie Wheatly. However, she wasn’t able to pull out a win with only 30.27% of votes cast in favor, or 11,975 ballots. Mr. Wheatly got 27,589 votes, 69.73% of the total.
With 30,748 votes and no challengers, 100% of votes in the District 6 race went to Mr. Chadwick.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
