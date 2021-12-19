Cedar Point OKs plan for Carteret Heart and Vascular facility as latest medical outfit headed to area

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners Tuesday night approved the site plan for a new medical facility at 1069 Highway 24.
Carteret Heart and Vascular plans to open at the site, which for many years was occupied by Cedar Point Tire and Auto. That business moved a little bit east on the highway.
The vote to approve the plan was unanimous during the board’s monthly meeting in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
According to the plan, the contractor plans to renovate the old building inside and out and add a new, 1,050-square-foot building. Town manager David Rief said this week the builder will also do extensive landscaping work and will reconfigure the parking, replacing some of the asphalt with turf, trees and shrubs.
The property is on the north side of Highway 24 at its intersection with Cedar Point Commercial Court. Carteret Heart and Vascular is currently in Emerald Isle.
The new medical facility is the second one announced in Cedar Point this year. In January, the town commission approved a special-use permit to allow Morehead City-based hospital Carteret Health Care to build a medical clinic and labs off Highway 24.
The hospital plans to build a three-story, 30,000-square-foot facility on the north side of Lighthouse Lane in what has been known as the Villas of Magen’s Bay subdivision. The preliminary plan in showed about 60% of the more than 150 parking spaces on the south side of that street, near its intersection with Currituck Drive.
The heavily wooded tract fronts Highway 24, and the plan showed at least a 40-foot wide vegetated buffer at the back of property, separating it from area residences. Three of the six parcels in the Villas of Magens Bay subdivision were developed with multi-family buildings as a planned unit development, but the owners had been unable to sell the three parcels the hospital now plans to build upon.
Mr. Rief said CHC has not yet submitted a final plan for the project.
The town is becoming a bit of a medial hub, as the three-story East Coast Square medical center has been open for years at 1150 Highway 24, closer to the eastern boundary of the town at highways 24 and 58.
Mr. Rief said he expects more medical facilities to come to town, with at least one more in the works near Carteret Health Care’s project.
