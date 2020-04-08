Editor's note: This article was last updated April 8 at 5:15 p.m.
BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Police Department will begin a checkpoint to restrict entry to town beginning Thursday, according to a release from the town.
The checkpoint is set to be operated at the only open entrance to town at this time, on Turner Street near the intersection with Highway 70.
The checkpoint and the restriction of accesses to Beaufort are part of the town’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
According to Wednesday’s release, which advised residents to “be prepared,” entry is permitted to full-time, year-round Carteret County residents; those sheltering in place in Beaufort and nowhere else as of March 31; those engaging in essential business, outdoor service or essential government service in Beaufort; and those providing necessary care to a Beaufort resident.
To gain entry, every adult in a vehicle must present one of the following forms of documentation: a valid North Carolina driver’s license or other government-issued ID with a Carteret County address; a COVID-19 entry pass issued by the town; or proof you are engaging in an essential business, outdoor service or essential government service.
Examples or proof of business include a pay stub, identification badge, letter from employer, etc. For customers trying to enter town, proof includes a medical or veterinarian appointment card, letter from a service provider, summons, prescription bottle, claim ticket, order confirmation, etc.
“Please be aware that without the above identification, you will be denied entry into Beaufort,” the town stated in the release.
The town is asking those seeking entry to remain in their vehicles, close all windows and hold documents to the window when the officer approaches.
In a release Friday announcing a change in traffic pattern and the intent to move to a checkpoint system, the town said it would provide entry passes to town residents at the address on their utility bill.
Beaufort Public Information Officer Rachel Johnson confirmed resident entry passes have been mailed to full-time residents and should be received by Wednesday.
Those who have not received their passes and are full-time residents should email entrypass@beaufortnc.org.
The checkpoint announcement has been greeted with mixed reviews from the public, with some respondents embracing the measure and others questioning the town’s ability to restrict access.
In Wednesday’s release, the town said all restrictions in place, including the March 17 state of emergency declaration and the effective March 25 stay-at-home order, remain in effect until Wednesday, April 29 unless modified, extended or rescinded.
“Law enforcement continues to work diligently to enforce entry restrictions and to take appropriate action for those violating the emergency declaration,” the town stated.
Those with questions or who would like to apply for an entry pass can do so via email to entrypass@beaufortnc.org.
(Previous report)
