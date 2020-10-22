CEDAR POINT — The town of Cedar Point will have its annual fall cleanup Saturday for residents.
Items that will be picked up are tree limbs less than 6 feet long, pine straw, old mulch, small stumps, hedge clippings, roots and dead ornamental bushes.
Residents should have items for pickup curbside by 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Material should not be bagged, and piles should not be near utility boxes, poles or fire hydrants.
Items that will not be picked up are furniture, old equipment, appliances, plastic, metal, paint, household trash and anything hazardous or toxic.
