Church news: Dec. 9

Parkview Baptist
Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will present “Joyful Hope” at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The children will join the worship team during a program that will take place in the main sanctuary.
Drive-thru testing
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Beaufort will host a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing and canned food drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. This is open to all residents, and canned food will be donated to Loaves and Fishes food pantry in Beaufort.
There is no out-of-pocket expense for the test, but those who are insured should bring their insurance card. Residents must pre-register for testing by calling 910-267-2044.
The event is sponsored by Gosehn Medical Center, Neuse-Pamlico Sound Women’s Coalition, the Carteret County Health Department and Piedmont Health Advisory Committee.
