Church news: Dec. 9

This cross and sanctuary at Core Creek United Methodist Church is all lit up as the congregation gets into the Christmas spirit.  (Contributed photo)

Parkview Baptist

Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will present “Joyful Hope” at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The children will join the worship team during a program that will take place in the main sanctuary.

Drive-thru testing

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Beaufort will host a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing and canned food drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. This is open to all residents, and canned food will be donated to Loaves and Fishes food pantry in Beaufort.

There is no out-of-pocket expense for the test, but those who are insured should bring their insurance card. Residents must pre-register for testing by calling 910-267-2044.

The event is sponsored by Gosehn Medical Center, Neuse-Pamlico Sound Women’s Coalition, the Carteret County Health Department and Piedmont Health Advisory Committee.

