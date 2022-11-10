MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Public School System hosted the North Carolina Symphony for educational concerts for county fourth-grade students, as well as middle and high school band students, on Thursday, Nov. 9 at West Carteret High School.
These concerts are sponsored in partnership with the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament Charitable Foundation. More than 1,500 students traveled to West Carteret High School in order to attend the concerts.
Committed to engaging students of all ages across North Carolina, the N.C. Symphony leads extensive education programs across the state, serving more than 100,000 students each year. In alignment with the curriculum standards set by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, the symphony provides training and lesson planning resources to all music teachers in the state.
The conductor for the Carteret County concerts was Joseph Peters.
Craig Everett, arts education director for the Carteret County Public School System, said, “One of the goals of Carteret County Public Schools is to provide memorable and meaningful learning opportunities for our students. The first time I saw a professional symphony orchestra was truly a life-changing experience for me. We hope it will be the same for some of our students attending this concert.”
