Stella couple welcomes first baby of 2021 in Carteret County

MOREHEAD CITY — Even during a pandemic, the first official baby of 2021 in Carteret County arrived safely.
Silas Alexander Buford was born at 7:54 a.m. Jan. 1 at Carteret Health Care, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces. His parents are Demarious and Bobbie Buford of Stella.
Both parents said Monday they didn’t expect to have the first baby of the New Year for the county and are grateful he is safe and healthy.
“I started labor on Dec. 28, and it definitely came as a shock,” Ms. Buford said during a telephone interview. “My due date was Jan. 4, so I had casually told my husband at one point it would be fun to have the first baby. I never really expected it.”
Mr. Buford, a technician with Spectrum, agreed.
“I didn’t expect it and we were really excited when we found out,” Mr. Buford said. “I really thought he would be born Dec. 31, then everything got pushed back. I believe everything happens for a reason.”
This is the first child for the couple, and Mss. Buford said she was grateful for the health and safety provided by the staff at the hospital during her stay.
“Everybody had masks on and they didn’t take the baby from my room,” she said. “He was with me the whole time. They obviously had to do some hands-on work, but they tried as much as possible to keep socially distanced. They were cleaning constantly. I definitely felt safe.”
As for hopes and dreams for their newborn, Ms. Buford said, “I just want him to succeed in whatever he endeavors. I just want to see him grow up, but stay a momma’s boy as long as possible.”
Mr. Buford said, “I want him to be prosperous and have a better life. I just want him to have a good life.”
As for Silas Alexander’s extended family, his maternal grandparents are Robert and Jennifer Knox of Hubert. His paternal grandparents are Kenneth and Lisa Buford of Thaxton, Miss.
