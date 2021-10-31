HACKERS ISLAND — County commissioners, N.C. Department of Transportation officials and community members will gather Monday on Harkers Island to dedicate the North River bridge to late Carteret County Commissioner Jonathan Robinson.
The dedication ceremony will take place at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center at 1785 Harkers Island Road beginning at 10 a.m. Monday. It’s possible a quorum of the County Board of Commissioners – at least four of the seven members – will be present at the event, according to a notice sent by clerk Rachel Hammer.
A longtime county commissioner and, briefly, a member of the N.C. House of Representatives, Mr. Robinson died in May 2020 at the age of 68. A firebrand for commercial fishermen, he lived in Atlantic and advocated strongly for the interests of his district, which included Down East and North and South River, at the local and state level.
Following his death, the county submitted an application to NCDOT requesting the North River bridge be renamed in Mr. Robinson’s honor. The bridge – spanning about 1,000 feet over the North River to provide the only roadway connection between Beaufort and Down East – opened in 2019 after years of construction, replacing an aging structure that was built in the 1950s.
After about a year of review, an NCDOT committee approved the renaming request this July, followed by Board of Transportation approval in August.
Following the dedication ceremony Monday morning, NCDOT will unveil the new signs at the bridge identifying it as the Commissioner Jonathan Robinson Bridge.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
