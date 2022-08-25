STACY - Two people were airlifted to the hospital Thursday after a single vehicle rolled over into a marsh on highway 70 near Stacy, Down East fire officials confirmed.
The call for assistance came in at approximately 2:40 p.m. with reports that the riders were trapped in their vehicle.
Two medical helicopters were called and transported both people to Vidant hospital in Greenville, officals said.
The status of the riders was unknown at the time of publication.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Down East Fire and Rescue, Otway Fire and Rescue, Marshallberg Fire Department and State Highway Patrol.
Traffic was reduced to one lane as of 3 p.m. and the scene was cleared by 3:40 p.m.
