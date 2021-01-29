Cedar Point inches toward getting $1M from long-approved park grant

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point Town Manager David Rief said Tuesday the state agency that awarded the town a $1.01 million grant for a land purchase has agreed to let officials hold two events per year on the property.
Mr. Rief, speaking during his monthly comments at the end of the board’s regular meeting on Zoom, said the N.C. Land and Water Fund, formerly known as the Clean Water Management Trust Fund, told him one of those two events in what’s now known as Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park could be CedarFest.
CedarFest hasn’t been held in a few years, but the town plans to revive it when possible, and it’s always been held on the grounds of the historic Octagon House at the end of Masonic Drive. The event typically draws more than 1,000 people to buy crafts and food from vendors, walk trails, hear live music and enjoy other attractions.
The Octagon House is still privately owned, and CedarFest has previously gotten permission to use it. The festival has also used some of the land adjacent to it, 56 acres of which now make up the park.
The state agency approved the town’s grant application in early 2019 and Cedar Point closed on the land purchase from the N.C. Masons in April of the same year. But the grant money has never been released, and the town still wants to use it to pay down the debt on the $2.8 million purchase, which was largely funded through a voter-approved bond sale. The town wants to reduce the taxes it has implemented to pay off the bonds, which were bought by a New York bank.
“We still have a couple of things to update” on the agreement, Mr. Rief said. “And we’re waiting for their (NCLWF) language on the conservation agreement. But hopefully we’ll have it all squared away by next month.”
If that’s the case, the money will soon be in the bank.
The NCLWF makes grants to protect and enhance water quality, and the town bought the property in part to keep it from being developed.
Meanwhile, the town is working on a new trail in the park, along the waterfront, using a rudimentary path park visitors have trod off the main trails.
The public works department is doing the work to clear it further, but Mr. Rief said the end result will be stunning vistas and a little tougher and narrower trail to walk than the others in the park, most of which were carved out years ago.
On another park subject, Mr. Rief said Carteret County Sheriff’s Deputy Kurt Nakamura, who works fulltime for the town, is aware of allegations that drug sales might have taken place in the park at night. But, the manager said, “they just as easily have taken place elsewhere,” such as county operated Western Park.
In his report Tuesday night, Deputy Nakamura said he’s visiting both parks more often at night.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
