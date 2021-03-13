Daylight saving time begins Sunday

CARTERET COUNTY — Longer daysare on the horizon as residents are reminded it’s almost time to move the clocks forward in observation of daylight saving time starting this weekend.
Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, when clocks “spring forward” one hour. Many modern digital and electronics do this automatically, but people will have to set any manual clocks by hand to reflect the change.
By moving clocks forward, sunrises and sunsets will appear to occur one hour later in the day, lending to more daylight hours in the evening and relatively darker mornings.
Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 7, when clocks “fall back” one hour to standard time, leading to comparatively shorter evenings, but more light in the mornings.
