Front Street business owners, managers voice concerns about proposal that would eliminate parking spaces

BEAUFORT — Creating a walking mall out of part of Front Street is on the table for Beaufort commissioners, but several nearby business owners and managers are worried about potentially losing parking spaces.
The board of commissioners received a presentation at its Feb. 14 board meeting on the current draft of the harbor and waterways plan that’s in the works. The draft includes various options for projects to improve the Beaufort waterfront, including an option to close a section of Front Street from the Turner Street to Queen Street intersections to create a walking mall. That option, if adopted, could result in the loss of up to 95 public parking spaces.
Harbor Specialties owner Susan Sanders, who sits on the Harbor and Waterways Plan Committee, stressed Wednesday the committee isn’t recommending this option, only providing it as an “extreme concept.”
“It’s pie-in-the-sky,” Ms. Sanders said. “They can talk about it, but they could never eliminate all that parking without providing alterative parking. The only recommendation we (the committee) have made is to dredge the harbor every year. All of that (lost parking) would have to be substantiated with alternative parking in place.”
All the business owners and managers News-Times staff spoke with had similar concerns about the potential loss of waterfront parking. Inlet Inn owner Jay Tervo said Wednesday he thinks Beaufort has a big problem with parking.
“The elimination of parking spaces wouldn’t be a good thing, unless sufficient planning and investment were done to replace them,” Mr. Tervo said. “I think the idea has merit, but only if other parking is available first.”
Island Proper manager Jill Davies said Wednesday it’s already challenging to find sufficient parking along Front Street.
“I know they (town officials) talked about a parking deck before,” Mr. Davies said. “There’s already issues with (local business) employees finding parking.”
Bimini Twist owner Courtney Giffin said Wednesday she, too, likes the idea of a walking mall, but taking away parking from Front Street would be “horrible.” Beaufort Mercantile Co. owner Tracy Daddario seemed to have a similar opinion.
“My only concern (with the option) would be the parking situation for locals and visitors,” Ms. Daddario said. “I believe they need to assess (potential effects). A walking mall would be beautiful, but they need to consider the parking situation. I’ve seen walking malls, they’re beautiful, but it needs to be thought out.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
