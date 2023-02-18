MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College recently received a $95,000 grant from the Eastern Carolina Workforce Development board that will assist with the transition of those coming out of the prison system.
In addition, the college received a $750,000 grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation to hire two additional full-time nursing instructors, purchase new patient simulators for a Health Sciences Simulation Lab and hire a simulation lab coordinator.
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini updated trustees on the grants during the board’s Feb. 8 meeting in the McGee Building Boardroom.
The workforce development grant, over a two-year period, will allow CCC to hire two part-time re-entry transition specialists to work with the college’s re-entry program at Carteret Corrections Center in Newport. The specialists will provide staff support to the re-entry councils in Carteret and Onslow counties.
They will be located at the NCWorks Centers in their respective counties and work closely with center personnel.
“The college is excited to partner with the East Carolina Workforce Development board and the Carteret County Re-Entry Council to provide job training and career counseling to those citizens that are justice-involved,” CCC Vice President of Corporate and Community Education Perry Harker said in a statement about the grant.
The re-entry transitional specialists will identify participants and provide case management, employment and training support to 20 participants coming out of the prison system during the two years. The participants will need to be dual enrolled in the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) programs at either CCC or Onslow Community College.
Of the grant, CCC trustee Robin Comer said, “I’m excited about the grant to help people coming out of the Department of Corrections. If we can get some people out and give them a chance, they can succeed.”
As for the Golden LEAF Foundation grant, Dr. Mancini said it was another example of the partnership the college has with Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
In other action, the board:
Recognized former CCC trustees Matt Zettl and Mike Curtis as Trustees Emeriti.
Adopted a proclamation recognizing Steve Sparks, vice president of facilities and operations, for his 10 years of service. Mr. Sparks will retire March 1.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.