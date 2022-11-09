BEAUFORT - It was a resounding day of success for Republicans in Carteret County as citizens made their voices heard in the 2022 midterm general election.

As of 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, 32,098 ballots had been counted countywide, representing 58.76% of registered voters. That includes mail-in ballots received before election day and 26 of 26 precincts reporting results. Results will be considered unofficial, however, until municipal Canvass Day on Nov. 17.

Returning unopposed to the Carteret County Board of Commissioners is Chuck Shinn in District 2, Mark Mansfield in District 3 and Chris Chadwick in District 6.

Longtime commissioner Robin Comer did not seek reelection. Taking his place representing Western Carteret will be newcomer David Quinn.

In the Board of Education contest, Dana Mull, Clark Jenkins Brittany Wheatly and Kathryn Chadwick all were elected without Democrat challengers.

Traveling to the N.C. House of Representatives for District 13 is Celeste Cairns who won 23,111 votes, or 72.88%, over Democrat Katie Tomberlin with 8,599, or 27.12% of the vote.

In the primary election held in May, Cairns received the party's blessing after soundly defeating Pete Benton and Eden Hill.

There was no change of guard in the Carteret County Sheriff's Department as Asa Buck enjoyed an unopposed reelection. Buck has held the position since 2006.

Also without Democratic challengers, Scott Thomas was elected as the county's District Attorney and Norman Sanderson will represent District 1 in the N.C. State Senate.

Concerning national races, Republican Greg Murphy received 23,557 votes in Carteret County, or 73.79%, beating out Democrat Barbara Gaskins with 8,369 votes.

Carteret citizens also gave the go-ahead to Tedd Budd with 22,590, or 70.57% of the vote. In second place was Democrat Cheri Beasley who received 8,730 votes for 27.27% of the total. Libertarian Shannon Bray garnered 446 votes, or 1.39% and Green Party Matthew Hoh had 225 votes, or .7% of the total.