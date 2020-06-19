CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County health officials reported one additional case of COVID-19 Friday afternoon, bringing the total to 56 cases in the area.
The county has been updating the COVID-19 case count on its website, carteretcountync.gov, by 4 p.m. daily. The latest update showed the county increased from 55 to 56 cases.
Of the 56 cases, the county reports 11 are active cases, 42 patients have covered and satisfied the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services isolation requirements and three patients have died.
A total of 1,217 residents have been tested.
An updated map of COVID-19 cases broken down by zip code can also be found on the county website.
