MOREHEAD CITY — Donations for Hurricane Ian survivors in Lee County, Fla., will be collected through 5 p.m. Oct. 13 at five county fire departments and Carteret Community College.
The collection drive, started last week by four fire departments, is continuing to grow and has special meaning for Morehead City Fire and EMS Department Station 2, as well as Down East Fire Department Station 2, where members of the Lee County, Fla., EMS helped those departments during Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
“Their EMS crews actually ran our EMS calls for a while during Florence,” Down East Fire Department Station 2 Chief Wayne Pittman said Tuesday.
Capt. Matthew Bachtler with the Morehead City Fire Department said members of his crew have been in touch with EMS workers in Lee County, where the Category 4 storm made landfall Sept. 28, leaving a wake of destruction in its path.
“One of our members has been in contact with Lee County and they told us they are safe and still working through the process,” he said Tuesday. “They are still assessing their own homes.”
Fire departments accepting items are Morehead City Fire and EMS Station 2, Atlantic Beach Fire Department, Down East Fire Department Station 2 in Sea Level, Harkers Island Fire and Rescue and Otway Fire and Rescue. In addition, Carteret Community College is taking items.
All items collected will go to Lee County, Fla.
Requested items include: all types of cleaning supplies, buckets, tarps, roofing nails, extension cords, fans, empty gas cans, propane, toilet paper, paper towels, personal hygiene supplies, baby wipes, water and non-perishable food.
Capt. Bachtler said supplies have started coming in, but he’s hoping for much more. Items are being accepted at the fire department’s bay entrances.
“I’m looking forward to seeing a lot more items come in by Oct. 13,” he said. “We want to help out, especially those who helped us out when we needed help.”
Chief Pittman agreed.
“We’ve gotten a few things but we would like to see more,” Chief Pittman said.
