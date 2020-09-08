DSS experiences increase in food assistance requests amid pandemic

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Department of Social Services has seen a nearly 11% increase in those requesting food assistance.
County DSS Food and Nutrition Service Supervisor Kelly Styron said much of the increase is due to people struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
“A lot of people were laid off or lost their jobs,” Ms. Styron said.
As of July 31, there were 6,286 county residents receiving food assistance compared to 5,666 in July 2019. Benefits issued as of July 31 totaled $1,292,074.
She said the number of new applicants increased dramatically once the pandemic took hold in March and April.
“Food stamp work has been fast and furious,” she said during the Aug. 10 Consolidated Human Services meeting.
While the office, prior to the pandemic-related economic shutdown, averaged between one to 150 new applications per month, that has jumped. For instance, in April the office received 423 new applications.
Ms. Styron admitted the increase has been a challenge, but her staff is doing their best to keep up.
“The FNS unit has adapted quickly and adequately to the changes in procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.
Ms. Styron said food stamp re-certifications from March 31 through Aug. 31 were extended for either a six- or 12-month period depending on the length of certification for each case.
“This will cause additional work volume during the next six to 12 months,” she said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved waivers for interviewing customers, as well as for the drug assessment part of the policy for Class H and I drug felons, she added.
Ms. Styron said other waivers approved from March through August involved supplemental FNS benefits issued to families that did not receive the maximum allotment for their household size. For example, if a family of one received $16 per month, the maximum allotment is $194. Therefore, a supplement of $178 was issued to that household.
Additionally, all recoupments for program integrity have been suspended until further notice, she said.
In addition, Ms. Styron said a Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program was implemented.
“This program served school-age children that were eligible for free and reduced lunch,” she said. “This information was derived from a report uploaded from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.”
The amount of $370.50 per eligible child was issued to households for March through June when children were not in school.
“This affected the FNS unit in such a way that there had to be tracking and logging of returned P-EBT notices, we were to run a returned P-EBT card report daily and attempt to locate these individuals for timely receipt of the P-EBT Card,” she said.
Ms. Styron said there are currently 8,385 children enrolled in the program for the 2020 school year.
From March through July, the FNS unit has taken a high volume of applications via mail and electronically through EPass, she said.
The Pandemic Unemployment Insurance Benefit has also been tracked to avoid potential overpayment of claims.
“The customers we serve that received UIB also received an additional $600 Pandemic UIB weekly. This caused some clients to lose eligibility based on the household size and income,” she said. “At this point, those folks that lost eligibility due to the Pandemic UIB are now reapplying for FNS now that the Pandemic UIB has stopped for some.”
