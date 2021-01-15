Reporter's note: This article was updated at 5:37 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2020, to add a photo and additional information.
DOWN EAST — Law enforcement confirmed just before 5:30 p.m. they had taken an individual into custody after an armed standoff in Straits.
Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck told the News-Times authorities responded to a call for a mental health emergency around 3:30 p.m. Friday. A deputy was dispatched to the location of the call.
According to the sheriff, the unidentified individual allegedly fired multiple shots at the responding deputy’s vehicle while the deputy was inside. The deputy was not hit, Sheriff Buck said.
In response to the incident, multiple agencies, including the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. State Highway Patrol and Harkers Island EMS responded to the area of Blueberry Kennel Road. Authorities blocked off the road after the intersection with Crow Hill Road for the duration of the standoff.
The sheriff confirmed just before 5:30 p.m. Friday the individual, who was reportedly not injured, was taken into custody.
This is a developing report.
