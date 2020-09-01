CARTERET COUNTY — Time is running out for Carteret County K-12 teachers to apply for grants of up to $1,000 from Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative through the Bright Ideas Education Grant Program.
Educators with creative ideas for projects for their students must submit their application by Tuesday, Sept. 15.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, CCEC is being flexible with grant criteria and the types of projects awarded this year. Teachers are encouraged to apply for innovative, creative projects that will benefit students whether they are in the classroom or learning remotely.
A total of $23,000 will be awarded by CCEC to area educators for projects across all grade levels and subjects. Teachers at qualifying schools in Carteret and Craven counties can apply for grants individually or as a team.
Interested teachers can find the application, along with grant-writing tips and program information, on the Bright Ideas website at ncbrightideas.com.
