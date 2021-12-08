MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Chamber of Commerce is informing members of a possible compromise to the organization’s email list.
According to the chamber, a number of emails were sent to members Wednesday morning that did not originate from chamber staff. The subject line of the emails read “Another referral brought to you by the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce.”
If you received one of these emails, do not to open it or click on any links. The email should be deleted immediately, the chamber advises.
The organization said it is working closely with its computer security and networking vendors to find the source of the fraudulent emails, and it will keep members updated with additional information as necessary. For questions, call the office at 252-726-6350.
Note: This headline was updated at 3:06 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.
