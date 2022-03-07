Protestors gather outside Division of Marine Fisheries headquarters Monday to oppose new flounder, shrimp rules

MOREHEAD CITY —A group of more than 30 protestors Monday morning gathered outside the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries in Morehead City to voice their disapproval of recent southern flounder and shrimp management activity.
The Coastal Conservation Association’s North Carolina chapter organized the protest Monday. About 33 participants stood out front of the division building on Arendell Street, holding up signs with messages expressing their displeasure with recent actions the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission took in regards to the management of the southern flounder and shrimp fisheries. Some passing motorists honked their horns in response to the protest.
The association is a recreational fishing nonprofit dedicated to coastal environment conservation. CCA-NC Carteret County chapter president Van Parrish was leading the protest Monday.
Mr. Parrish said he was protesting for “my grandkids and future generations,” and that he and the other protestors sought to get the attention of Gov. Roy Cooper and the DMF so recreational fishermen “will be treated fairly.”
“The DMF and MFC are simply not being fair to the recreational fishermen,” Mr. Parrish said. “The (fisheries) management decisions are almost always skewed towards the commercial fishing industry. Specifically, the gill nets and shrimp trawling are devastating our inland waters where baby fish grow up.”
For-hire and commercial fisherman Allen Jernigan of Holly Ridge was among the protestors Monday. He said he came out because he thinks state fishery managers are ignoring the economic effects of recreational fishing.
“They’re using Band-Aid management and enabling the destructive over-harvest,” Mr. Jernigan said.
Recreational fisherman and former president of the Got Em On live bait club of Carolina Beach Chris Davis was also among the protestors. He said gill nets “kill everything that swims into it.”
Recreational fisherman Susan Beck of Morehead City and Lexington was also at Monday’s protest.
“Recreational fishing brings a lot of revenue to Carteret County,” she said. “I’d rather keep the status quo we had last year (with flounder management).”
The division didn’t oppose Monday’s protest. DMF public information officer Patricia Smith said the division thinks that public input is important to good governance.
“The DMF encourages public participation through advisory committee membership and numerous public comment opportunities,” Ms. Smith said. “The division also supports first amendment rights and won’t hinder fishermen voicing their disapproval in a peaceful manner.”
The protest Monday was in response to the MFC’s decision at its Feb. 23-25 business meeting in New Bern. The commission, after a lengthy debate, sent its preferred management measures for Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Amendment 3 to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality and a state General Assembly committee for review. The commission also gave final approval to Shrimp FMP Amendment 2.
Flounder Amendment 3, if given final approval, would make several changes to the management plan, including prohibiting flounder harvest with a recreational commercial gear license; set a one-fish per person, per day recreational flounder bag limit; and create an adaptive management framework for both commercial and recreational flounder fishing with accountability measures for both sectors.
Ms. Smith said allocating allowable harvest to different fishery users is a difficult subject. She said southern flounder were mostly a commercially harvested species until the 1990’s. The latest available stock assessment showed, however, that as of 2017, the harvest was about 73% commercial and 27% recreational.
“Until now, management measures were based on this historical split,” she said. “It (Amendment 3) doesn’t change if the fishery is sustainable, it shifts who takes the fish.”
Shrimp Amendment 2, meanwhile, closed Bogue Sound, its tributaries and the Carolina Beach Yacht Basin to shrimp trawling, as well as all crab sanctuaries, among other management measures. However, earlier drafts of the amendment proposed much broader shrimp trawling closures.
Ms. Smith said Amendment 2’s purpose is “to minimize bycatch of non-target species and ecosystem effects.” Bycatch is when species other than those specifically targeted are caught in fishing gear.
On the subject of gill nets, Ms. Smith said the division’s position is that gill nets are an allowable, but highly restricted, gear in North Carolina. While some who’ve spoken publicly against gill nets say no other state allows them, Ms. Smith said the DMF hasn’t determined if all other coastal states have banned the nets or not.
“The division position is sustainable harvest can be achieved with or without gill nets,” she said.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
