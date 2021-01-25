Indian Beach receives $800K in FEMA funds

INDIAN BEACH — Town officials have received funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that the Indian Beach will use for several projects.
The town board of commissioners met Wednesday for its regular meeting at the town hall boardroom and unanimously approved a $829,450 budget amendment. Town Manager Tim White said these funds will be used towards fixed-cost projects.
“A lot of this stuff we never would have gotten without financing,” Mr. White said.
The projects and equipment these funds will pay for include the following:
- Remodeling the fire station.
- Purchasing new VHF radios for the fire, police and public works departments and town hall.
- Replacing a police department truck.
- Purchasing a police utility vehicle and storage building.
- Purchasing a front-end loader for public works.
- Expanding the public works workshop.
- Purchasing a truck for public works.
- Replacing a truck, jet ski and ambulance for the fire department.
- Installing hurricane shutters on town hall and the fire station.
In other news at the board meeting, the board unanimously declared a cascade system from the Indian Beach Fire Department and a town-owned truck as surplus. The board also unanimously approved the minutes from the regular board meeting Nov. 11.
