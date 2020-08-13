CAPE CARTERET — Town commissioners will vote Thursday at 6 p.m. on whether to place a $1.2 million bond referendum to fund the Cape Carteret Trail on the Tuesday, Nov. 3 ballot.
There will not be a public comment period during the meeting as one was held Monday. However, those interested can watch and listen to the meeting by visiting gotomeet.me/TOCC/board-of-commissioners-meeting.
For audio only, dial 1- 646-749-3122 and when prompted enter the access code 331-708-837.
