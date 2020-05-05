Cedar Point planners to consider rezoning for Ennett property

CEDAR POINT — The town planning board Tuesday night will discuss a request by owner Andy Ennett to rezone 45.8 acres of land off highways 24 and 58 from MXD (mixed-use) district to R-10 conditional (residential).
The Zoom meeting and teleconference will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The land is partly behind Bojangles and between the Magens Bay subdivision and Bogue Sound RV Park.
During the board of commissioners’ meeting April 28, Town Administrator David Rief said Mr. Ennett is seeking the “conditional” R-10 zoning because a potential buyer and developer is a planning a subdivision with 15,000-square-foot lots and a minimum width of 60 feet instead of 80 feet.
That 60-foot width is allowed in the R-10 zoning district but not in the R-15 (minimum lot size 15,000 square feet) zone.
The developer, under the conditional-use part of the zoning request, plans to lay out all 82 lots in the R-10 project with at least 15,000 square feet, Mr. Rief told commissioners. The size of the lots determines how many can be built on a given piece of property.
All of the land was rezoned to MXD about two years ago to clear the way for what Mr. Ennett and town officials said at the time could be a major commercial-residential project that would be a focal point for the town near its eastern “gateway.”
The town, in a months-long process, created the MXD zoning classification after Mr. Ennett had unpopularly and unsuccessfully sought to get commissioners to rezone the land from R-20 (residential, minimum lot size 20,000 square feet to B-1 (general business). Mr. Ennett then successfully sought the MXD rezoning.
Mr. Ennett, whose family has long been one of the major landowners in the eastern end of Cedar Point, said in his new rezoning application the town would benefit from the increased tax base and the property would be developed “in a manner that matches the neighborhood character of Cedar Point.”
The only people in town hall for the planning board meeting will be Mr. Rief and Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun. Members of the board will participate remotely.
The public can participate via Zoom by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/8Te6595307230?pwd=WS84VGkrY09WekZtN2o5VVVxQUtVZz09.
Town officials encourage those who have not used Zoom before to download it in advance at Zoom.us and try it prior to the meeting. There is no cost associated with the software or attending the meeting. Those who have difficulty should call 252-393-7898 before 2 p.m. Tuesday.
To join the meeting via telephone, call 929-205-6099 and when prompted, enter meeting ID 865 9530 7230, followed by the password 269568. Depending on the telephone service carrier, long distance charges might apply.
To participate by another method, call the town hall before 2 p.m. or email Mr. Rief at drief@cedarpointnc.org.
The Ennett rezoning request is the only action item on the agenda, and there will be time for public comment. To do so, participants can email comments to Ms. Calhoun at jcalhoun@cedarpointnc.org or call town hall by 3 p.m.
Those who wish to speak during the meeting should give the clerk their names and phone numbers so they can be recognized during the Zoom meeting.
The rezoning request is scheduled to come before the town commission for a public hearing at its Tuesday, May 19 regular meeting.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
