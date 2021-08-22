Council to meet Monday
The Atlantic Beach Town Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the town hall meeting room at 1010 West Fort Macon Road. The meeting is open to the public.
Participants may also join the meeting online via Zoom; a link will be available on the town website, atlanticbeach-nc.com.
Beach commission to meet Monday
The Carteret County Beach Commission will meet online and in the Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners’ meeting room at 2 p.m. Monday
Items on the agenda include a review of the relocation of the Bogue Inlet channel off in Emerald Isle in 2005 and the results of current monitoring of the channel’s movement; an update on beach vitex, an invasive plant that has been found over the years on Bogue Banks; and a discussion of the ongoing surge in the county’s occupancy tax revenues as a result of increased tourism.
To join the meeting on Zoom, visit carteretcountync.zoom.us/j/83873730467?pwd=RU0ybGJZSEFUZzBOTkw5UmV3TzU2UT09.
The Emerald Isle meeting room is beside the police department on the north side of Highway 58.
The beach commission advises the Carteret County Shore Protection Office.
Planning board to meet Tuesday
The Pine Knoll Shore Planning Board is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the town hall boardroom at 100 Municipal Circle.
The public can attend the meeting online via Webinar. Online registration is available at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1998310024024829198.
MHC to hear stormwater proposal
The Morehead City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. in the council chambers of the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St. The purpose of the meeting is to hear from the city’s consultant, Wood Environment and Infrastructure Solutions, on a proposed stormwater management plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.