Emerald Isle shuts Islander Drive intersection Tuesday, reports busy but safe weekend

EMERALD ISLE — In the wake of a busy weekend, Islander Drive, the site of the Western Ocean Regional Access, will be inaccessible from Highway 58 at least part of Tuesday.
Town Manager Matt Zapp said Monday crews from the town parks and recreation department will be putting in river rock and planting shrubbery in the new median at the intersection Tuesday.
“We anticipate it could be a one-day closure,” he said. “We tried to get it done last week, but we had a little trouble getting the materials.”
The median provides a more visible separation for traffic at the intersection, necessary since the configuration on Islander Drive is now different, part of a major redevelopment project along the street.
Along the street, which has new curbing and sidewalks, traffic is now one-way – north to south, toward the ocean – from Reed Drive to Louise Avenue, the entrance to the WORA.
Those who leave the WORA now go straight across Islander Drive to Boardwalk Avenue, turn left, then go to Reed Drive, where they turn left to get back to Islander Drive, which connects to Highway 58 at a traffic light, where the median is located, with right and left turn lanes.
Mr. Zapp said the vegetation will be low-lying and the median is not high enough to cause serious damage to vehicles. Still, he urged motorists who might not be used to it to be careful.
“We also didn’t want to put in pine trees or anything that would cause visibility problems, or serious damage,” he said. “But we want people to be aware that it is different.”
It is of particular concern for motorists who will be turning left off Highway 58 onto southbound Islander Drive, he added.
Tuesday, motorists should use Reed Drive via Coast Guard Road or Mallard Drive to access Islander Drive.
Mr. Zapp said the long July 4 weekend was a good one for the town in terms of visitation and business, despite the fact some novel coronavirus restrictions are still in place. Restaurants have limited indoor capacity and social distancing is required under Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders.
“Emerald Isle Realty, Bluewater Realty management, Lighthouse Inn & Suites, Holiday Trav-L Park and the Islander Hotel were at maximum capacity for rentals,” Mr. Zapp said. “Bogue Inlet Pier had a strong weekend, comparable to a normal busy summer weekend.
“It was not overwhelmingly populated, as we have witnessed on past July 4th weekends,” he concluded.
Part of the reason it was average instead of overwhelming, he said, was the town’s cancellation of its annual Fourth of July fireworks show at the pier, a decision officials made weeks ago to keep large crowds from gathering in violation of state restrictions.
Mr. Zapp said the paid parking lots at the Eastern Ocean Regional Access and the WORA were at capacity all weekend.
Still, he said, police, fire and rescue and lifeguard personnel called it “safe and quiet.”
That was impressive, he said, given that with more than 6,500 residential rental units and the available hotels/camping areas, “it’s fair to estimate that greater than 20,000” people were in town.
Sometimes. estimates of the town’s population range as high as 40,000 on the Fourth Huly weekend.
Mr. Zapp said staff reports indicate “ a majority of individuals” used face coverings of some sort when shopping.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.