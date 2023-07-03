MOREHEAD CITY — The County Health Department reports that the number of kindergarten children in the county with untreated tooth decay has increased to nearly 22% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the health department has a Miles of Smiles Mobile Dental Clinic that travels to schools to help treat the underserved student population, Health Director Nina Oliver said the program needs to expand to reach more children.
“The age group 0-5 is a group that is significantly underserved within the county and dental caries is the most common disease in the uninsured, underserved population,” she said in an application for a Smiles for Kids grant from Delta Dental Foundation, a nonprofit organization that seeks to improve oral health care in children. “The number of kindergarten children in our region with untreated tooth decay has increased from 18.8% in years 2018-2019 to 21.6% after the 2020 pandemic.”
Oliver and health department dental staff received good news June 29 when Elaine Loyack, vice president of community engagement and government relations with Delta Dental of North Carolina, presented a $5,000 check to the department to help expand services to the county’s underserved children. She also informed the staff of other grant opportunities available to expand oral health services even more.
The county’s Miles of Smiles Mobile Clinic currently averages serving between 950 to 1,000 students each year as it rotates between various schools throughout the county. The 53-foot trailer serves as a safety net dental clinic home for underserved children and adolescents, according to Oliver. It contains a reception/dental manager area, two dental operatories, with each containing a wall mounted X-ray unit, one panoramic X-ray unit and a separate room for instrument preparation and sterilization.
“The dental clinic currently rotates and parks at schools every four to six weeks within the county providing preventive and comprehensive dental treatment to Carteret County children 0-20 years old who are enrolled in Medicaid and/or Health Choice,” she said. “In addition, the dental clinic has provided emergency and dental treatment to uninsured children without the benefit of being financially reimbursed.”
During the school year, the clinic currently travels to: Smyrna Elementary/Down East Middle schools (with visits to Harkers Island and Atlantic Elementary schools with a portable unit), Beaufort Elementary, Beaufort Middle (with portable equipment to Beaufort Head Start), Morehead City Primary School, Morehead City Elementary School, White Oak Elementary School, Bogue Sound Elementary and Newport Elementary.
The clinic also serves underserved mothers and children during the summer when it is parked at the County Health Department in Morehead City.
Oliver pointed out there are 6,046 children in the county enrolled in Medicaid and many are not receiving dental care. She wants to reach more young children, which is why she is proposing to expand the program. One effort will take place this summer when the health department pilots dental services at one of the county’s childcare centers. She has not yet announced which center will receive services. She also hopes to see the number of childcare centers served increase in the future.
The health department’s dental staff currently includes one dentist, two dental assistants and one dental/office manager. The agency will soon add a dental navigator who will work with families to assist them in filling out paperwork and educating them on the importance of dental health and good nutrition to help prevent tooth decay.
Oliver said the increase in young children with tooth decay in the county points to a bigger problem.
“General dentists in the county typically do not see children under age 6 and there are no pediatric dentists located within the county, therefore patients frequently drive an hour out of county to see a dentist,” she said.
Loyack added that there is an overall shortage of dentists and dental assistants graduating from the nation’s colleges, contributing to the problem.
As with other dental practices, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the Miles of Smiles clinic.
“The mobile clinic became stationary for an entire calendar year,” Oliver said. “Patients had to travel to the clinic, mostly for urgent and emergency dental care. Dental practices and dental procedures were greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The health department had to purchase additional safety equipment for the mobile clinic during the pandemic. They installed air filtration systems and increased the use of personal PPE and equipment. They further had to add physical barriers and increase surface decontamination, equipment disinfection and sterilization, which reduced the number of patients being seen.
Things are looking up for the clinic since the pandemic. The health department previously received an $80,000 grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield to renovate the mobile unit, which has been in operation since 2001. The unit received new floors, cabinets, dental equipment and chairs.
Oliver said she is grateful for the grant funds from Delta Dental and plans to apply for future grants to continue to expand services as part of her staff’s fight against poor oral health in children. The $5,000 grant will be used to “help alleviate dental caries, treat oral infections, facilitate referrals to medical and behavioral services needed, reduce the number of uninsured kindergarten children with untreated tooth decay and improve the oral and general health in uninsured children and adolescents.”
Miles of Smiles dentist Dr. Sara Grossi said she hopes to see future grant funds go to purchase a portable clinic that can be used inside schools “so we don’t have to use a big truck” to transport the large trailer.”
She said the trailer can’t be taken to every school because special hook-ups are required.
“We could take the portable units to middle schools and high schools,” she said. “We could reach all of the places where we need to be, including daycares.”
Grossi added that if the county could reduce the number of young children with tooth decay, it would take a bite out of the number of teens and adults struggling with major dental health issues. She also wants to increase education programs for parents, as well as children.
Oliver said the county currently provides $377,460 to cover staff salaries and support the mobile dental clinic.
