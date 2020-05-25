Residents honor fallen heroes with Memorial Day ceremony

BEAUFORT — American Legion Post 46 and other county veterans’ groups honored those who paid the ultimate sacrifice serving their nation during a Memorial Day ceremony Saturday at the Beaufort Veterans Memorial in front of the county courthouse.
To keep crowds down and honor social distancing restrictions due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, American Legion Post Judge Advocate Bob Kirk organized an informal ceremony. It was followed by staggered placement of wreaths throughout the morning by county veterans’ groups.
A second ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial in Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City.
Members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 639 placed the first wreath during the 9 a.m. ceremony Saturday.
Military Order of the Purple Heart member Patrick Daly of Beaufort, who was wounded in 1968 during the Vietnam War, said he was thankful that despite the pandemic, a ceremony was held.
“It’s important for us survivors to honor the men and women who didn’t come back,” Mr. Daly said.
Mr. Kirk agreed.
“We really do this not only for veterans, but for the families who lost loved ones,” he said. “This is very important for them.”
The ceremony consisted of Sean Cassidy of Morehead City reciting “In Flanders Fields,” a poem written during World War I. The Military Order of the Purple Heart then placed a wreath at the memorial.
Afterward Don Wells of Emerald Isle and Althesina Krutulewski of Havelock played “Taps” as American Legion Post First Vice Commander Bob Pyer lowered the American flag to half-staff.
As “Taps” was played, those at the Olde Beaufort Farmers’ Market next door stopped for a moment of silence in honor of the men and women who gave their lives for our nation. They also applauded when the two finished playing their trumpets.
Robert and Joan Glover of Newport were among those who stopped to remember the nation’s fallen as they visited the farmers’ market.
“It was awesome,” Mr. Glover said. “It was the most respectful thing I’ve seen in a long time. Everyone stopped to show respect.”
Groups that placed wreaths throughout the morning Saturday were Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 639, American Legion Post 46 of Morehead City, Women Veterans of Coastal Carolina, Veterans of Foreign Wars Chapter 8986 of Newport, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 749 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Chapter 9960 of Beaufort.
On Monday, the ceremony is expected to be similar. The difference will be wreaths will only be placed by American Legion Post 46 and Women Veterans of Coastal Carolina.
