Cedar Point board OKs zoning changes, site plan for RV park

CEDAR POINT — Town commissioners Tuesday night approved the site plan for the sixth phase of the Page Place RV Park off VFW Road.
The action came during the Cedar Point Board of Commissioners’ monthly meeting, conducted on Zoom, and followed an in-depth discussion by the panel during its October work session.
The vote clears the way for an additional seven lots in the development, plus additional open space, as required by the Unified Development Ordinance.
The planning board recommended approval of the plan for the latest phase of Page Place.
Commissioners also approved a rezoning request to allow the new phase and approved two other rezoning requests within the park, in order to reflect current uses. One is an industrial (IW) district, the other is residential (R-20, minimum lot size 20,000 square feet) district.
The new phase of the development is now zoned MC, which allows planned mobile home and recreational vehicle parks.
Finally, the board approved a phasing plan for the Osprey Landing RV park off VFW Road near its intersection with Old Highway 58.
The project, which is to ultimately have 72 lots, had originally been approved without phases, but only two sections, with 24 lots each, have been built.
Town Administrator David Rief said the board had to sign off before a phasing plan was actually acceptable.
“The board originally approved the site plan, but it was not phased at that time,” Mr. Rief said of Osprey Landing.
All of the votes on the zoning and development proposals were 4-0.
