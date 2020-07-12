MHC council meeting set for Tuesday
The Morehead City Council will meet for its regular monthly session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of the municipal building at 202 S 8th St.
Information for residents who wish to attend the meeting electronically will be available before the meeting. A full meeting agenda should be available by about noon Monday at moreheadcitync.org.
County planning commission to meet Monday
The Carteret County Planning Commission will meet beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the commissioners’ boardroom of the administration complex in Beaufort.
A meeting agenda is available online at carteretcountync.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_07132020-1145.
