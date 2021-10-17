News briefs: Oct. 17, 2021 STAFF REPORTS Oct 17, 2021 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Planning board to meet Monday The Newport Planning Board is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard. The meeting is open to the public. 