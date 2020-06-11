BEAUFORT — Four assistant principals will transfer to new county schools, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the county school system.
The transfers will be effective Monday.
Beaufort Elementary School Assistant Principal Mary Ellington will transfer to Bogue Sound Elementary School.
BSES Assistant Principal Laura Parish will transfer to Beaufort Elementary School.
Morehead City Middle School Assistant Principal Christy Propst will transfer to Morehead City Primary School.
MCPS Assistant Principal Allison Graham will transfer to MCMS.
