Lighthouse Community Church’s food pantry grows to meet need Down East

STACY — A small church in Stacy is making a big difference by providing food to struggling Down East families.
Since August 2017, Lighthouse Community Church has used its kitchen area and sanctuary as a pantry to hand out food the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.
Church member Joyce Gaskill said she started the pantry after seeing more and more Down East families struggling financially.
“This is just a depressed area and there aren’t a lot of jobs anymore for people Down East,” she said as she unloaded boxes of food she transported from the N.C. Food Bank in New Bern into the sanctuary Dec. 2. “We wanted to help meet a need.”
The pantry became a critical source of food for area families following Hurricane Florence, which devastated Carteret County with flooding and high winds in September 2018. Then, the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020, causing even more financial challenges.
Ms. Gaskill said the pantry normally provides food boxes to between 80 and 100 families every two weeks. The boxes contain a wide variety of nonperishable food, as well as meats and dairy items when they are available. It’s supported by several county churches, civic groups, Scouts, schools and individuals.
Thanks to recent work teams provided by Ann Street United Methodist Church of Beaufort and First United Methodist Church of Morehead City, the pantry now has a new storage facility and ramp behind the church. Previously, nonperishable food items have been stored in every closet, nook and cranny of the church’s main building. Multiple freezers fill the kitchen, with one sitting in the back of the sanctuary.
“We are so thankful for what the groups did,” she said. “We plan to move a lot of these boxes out of our sanctuary area to the new storage building.”
The pantry got an extra boost with equipment and supplies in early 2021, when the former Active Christians Together Serving Food Pantry, operated at Woodville Baptist Church in Bettie, closed.
“They gave us a lot of their freezers and equipment and it’s been a big help,” Ms. Gaskill said.
She added that the Lighthouse pantry would not be possible without the help of volunteers who come each week to not only help unload food deliveries, but serve during the drive-thru distributions.
Kathy Goodwin of Atlantic has been volunteering at the pantry for about two years.
“I love what I do,” she said. “I just saw a need and thought I could help out.”
Diane Taylor of Atlantic has also assisted with distributions for about two years.
“I love the people,” she said. “There’s a need and it makes me feel good to help.”
Those from Down East communities interested in receiving food can come to the distributions, which are normally held from 8 to 10 a.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Because of the holidays, the next distribution in December will be Saturday, Dec. 18, instead of the fourth Saturday. The regular schedule will resume in January.
Those coming for food will be asked to fill out a form, but no personal financial information will be requested.
Those interested in volunteering with the pantry, donating food or wanting more information can call Ms. Gaskill at 252-241-8687. Monetary donations to help purchase food can be mailed to Lighthouse Community Church, 2015 Highway 70 East, Stacy, NC 28481. Place a memo on checks that it is for the food pantry.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.