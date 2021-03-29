Sunday traffic collision in Morehead City leaves 2 people with minor injuries

MOREHEAD CITY — A traffic collision Sunday afternoon on Highway 24 left one driver and his passenger with minor injuries.
A call went out at 3:17 p.m. Sunday over the emergency scanner for a traffic collision on Highway 24 near the Morehead City Walmart. Morehead City Police Capt. Tim Guthrie said Monday Morehead City police and fire/EMS personnel responded.
“There was a 2005 Chrysler van that was making a left-hand turn out of the side entrance to Walmart,” Capt. Gutherie said, “and a 2006 Toyota SUV in the westbound lane on Highway 24. It appears the van failed to yield to the SUV.”
A total of three individuals were involved, the driver of the SUV, the driver of the van and one passenger in the van. Capt. Gutherie said the SUV sustained moderate damage, while the van sustained major damage.
While the driver of the SUV had no injuries, the driver and passenger of the van sustained minor injuries. They received medical transport to Carteret Health Care.
Capt. Guthrie said the driver of the van received a citation for unsafe movement. There was no evidence of substance use, and Capt. Guthrie said speed wasn’t a factor.
The section of Highway 24 where the collision occurred is involved in a rezoning effort to allow more commercial development. Many residents in this area, however, are opposed to the proposed rezoning. At the time of the collision, they were posting signs stating their opposition on the grounds that more commercial development may increase the potential for traffic accidents.
Morehead City officials have scheduled a public hearing for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13 on a land-use change that, if approved, would allow rezoning in the residential Spooner’s Creek development, located on the south side of Highway 24.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
