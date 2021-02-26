Local officials say they plan to continue fight despite Cooper’s veto of school reopening bill

OCEAN — With Gov. Roy Cooper vetoing a bill Friday that would have allowed all students to return to in-person instruction five days a week in schools, Rep. Pat McElraft, R-Carteret, and Carteret County Board of Education Chairperson Clark Jenkins say they will continue an effort to get all students back in school.
Rep. McElraft said she hopes there will be enough votes to override the governor’s veto of Senate Bill 37.
“I am very disappointed in the Governor,” Rep. Pat McElraft said in an email Friday. “Our children need to get back to school full time. Their future depends on it. Our percent positive for COVID statewide has dropped by half and hospitalizations for COVID-19 are one third of what they were a few months ago. We have proven that children can go back safely to school.”
She continued, “S 37 would have given parents a choice of whether to send their children back full time, hybrid or virtual. The bill makes so much sense and it’s a shame the Governor sided with the (N.C. Association of Educators) rather than our children. Let’s hope we can override his veto. The House needs three of the seven who voted for the bill to help override and the Senate needs at least one of the three Democrats on their side.”
In case the veto of S.B. 37 fails, Rep. McElraft last week introduced House Bill 90, which requires in-person instruction in all grades in Carteret County. Several other counties have signed onto the bill. She said H.B. 90 will only be needed if the legislature can’t override his veto.
Mr. Jenkins said Friday he, too, was disappointed in the governor’s action.
“(We) will keep working on our end to support the override veto first of the week,” Mr. Jenkins said. “(We) want to thank the bipartisan group of legislators who worked together to create an incredible bill that embraces safety yet understands the need and parameters to get our kids back in school full time.”
Christine Hanks of Ocean, who has a son at Croatan High School and has been leading a charge to reopen schools locally, said she too plans to continue fighting to see all students back in the classroom. Her son currently attends on the hybrid schedule, which has two days of in-person learning and three days virtual.
“I just don’t understand why the governor continues with this rhetoric that he wants kids in school, but he’s not willing to take action to make that happen,” she said Friday. “There are kids across this state that have not stepped in a school in a year. They need to play politics with something else. I still believe local control is the best thing.”
In a press statement Friday, Gov. Cooper said, “Students learn best in the classroom and I have strongly urged all schools to open safely to in-person instruction and the vast majority of local school systems have done just that. However, Senate Bill 37 falls short in two critical areas.
“First, it allows students in middle and high school to go back into the classroom in violation of NC Department of Health and Human Services and (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) health guidelines. Second, it hinders local and state officials from protecting students and teachers during an emergency,” he continued.
Gov. Cooper said he would sign the bill “if these two problems are fixed. As written, the bill threatens public health just as North Carolina strives to emerge from the pandemic. Therefore, I veto the bill.”
The bill would require schools to reopen in-person the first weekday 15 days after it becomes law. Most school districts, including Carteret, already offer some in-person learning, while others never opened in person this school year. Charter schools were not included in S.B. 37.
The state legislature sent Gov. Cooper S.B. 37 Feb. 17, and the governor had 10 days to take action. That deadline was Saturday to sign, veto or let it become law without his signature. Now the only way for the bill to become law is if both the House and the Senate override it.
Following state guidance, Carteret County Schools currently has elementary schools open at full capacity with minimal social distancing under Plan A. Middle and high schools may only operate with Plan B under the governor’s executive order.
In response to Gov. Cooper’s veto, NCAE President Tamika Walker Kelly said in a press statement Friday, “North Carolina public school educators are eager to get back into their classrooms as soon as it is safe to do so, but SB 37 is the opposite of a safe return to in-person instruction. By attempting to pre-empt the decision-making authority of local school boards and ignoring the latest scientific guidance, this bill would have needlessly endangered the health and safety of educators and students.
“The best action all legislators can take right now is to encourage their communities to comply with the safety protocols and to encourage the vaccination of all school employees,” she continued. “We thank Governor Cooper for vetoing this bill, and we look forward to working with him and the Legislature in crafting a safe return to in-person instruction.”
Many teachers and staff, as well as childcare workers, began receiving their first vaccinations this week. North Carolinians with underlying health conditions are in the next phase. The state’s first phase of vaccinations was health care workers, followed by people age 65 and older.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
