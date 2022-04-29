BEAUFORT — Town officials have been spurred to examine their enforcement of the town’s building code, following concerns voiced about a nuisance property.
The board of commissioners met for its regular work session Monday, April 25 in the Beaufort Train Depot on Broad Street and online via Facebook. During the meeting, the board received a presentation from town attorney Arey Grady on code enforcement. The board requested this presentation at its regular April 11 business meeting after a resident from the Chestnut Drive neighborhood said during public comments she was concerned about the condition of the house and grounds at 104 Chestnut Drive. Commissioner Melvin Cooper said later during the April 11 meeting there are other properties around Beaufort in a state of neglect.
After receiving Mr. Grady’s presentation, the board unanimously directed town staff to contact the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which is involved with the property at 104 Chestnut Drive, to inform it the board is discussing code enforcement options.
The gist of Mr. Grady’s presentation April 25 seemed to be town officials have multiple avenues of code enforcement, however, they must also practice due process.
“You (the board of commissioners) have the tools (to enforce the code),” he said, “but the time and effort investment for any one structure is extraordinary.”
According to Mr. Grady, Beaufort’s ordinances include both a building code and an ordinance against weeds and noxious growths. In cases of code and/or ordinance violations, property owners are given notice. If they fail to take action after a set period of time from receiving notice, town officials have several options, including:
Taking action to address public health and safety hazards themselves – including cutting vegetation, exterminating pests and/or demolishing unsafe structures – and billing the property owners.
Filing civil complaints against the property owners to get a judge’s order to compel the owners to take action.
Issuing injunctions and abatements for nuisance activities, like burning trash.
Condemning buildings which inspectors have determined are unsafe to life.
While discussing the issue of code enforcement, the board seemed concerned with the time these actions could take while dilapidated property may pose an ongoing health and safety hazard to the public. Commissioner Bob Terwilliger said he’s not sure if the board has “all the tools” it needs to enforce the code effectively.
“If we can’t get ahold of them (property owners),” he said, “it could take years (to address hazardous property). What do the people living next door do during this timeframe? There’s risk to life and limb, risk to health, there’s risk to their safety.”
Mr. Grady said town officials have “intermediate remedies” they can use in cases where there’s a proven health and safety risk. These include cutting vegetation, pest control and locking and/or boarding up unsafe buildings.
“We could do some of those things on a case-by-case basis,” Mr. Grady said. “When you act on those cases, it has to be because it’s an issue, not because it might be an issue.”
Commissioner John Hagle said town officials have had to enforce the town building code several times in the last several years.
“It looks like we have the tools we need to address the issues we have,” he said. “It’s just a matter of taking the time and effort.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.