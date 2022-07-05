CAPE CARTERET — The town’s sale of permits to use the boat ramp at the end of Manatee Street was expected to end Tuesday or Wednesday this week.
At the end of the workday Friday, Interim Town Manager Frank Rush said only 20 permits of the 285 allocated remained to be sold.
Town commissioners set the cap during a meeting in May, citing complaints about problems caused by boaters parking and leaving trailers in yards in the residential area.
Permits went on sale June 20 to town property owners only, then to others Friday.
“We began the day (Friday) with 80 passes left, and 60 were sold," he said.
Town Clerk Heather Leffingwell said Tuesday morning she expected the remainder to be gone soon.
Town property owners snapped up 205 of the permits before they went on sale to residents of Bogue, Cedar Point, Peletier and then elsewhere Friday.
Mr. Rush said he assumed a few of the 60 sold Friday also went to Cape Carteret property owners, but “many of the 60 … went to out-of-town people.”
For the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ran from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, the town issued 468 permits to property owners in town and to out-of-towners to use the ramp.
Of those, 269 were issued to Cape Carteret residents and property owners and the rest were issued to residents in Bogue, Peletier, Cedar Point, Swansboro and farther away.
Commissioner Steve Martin made the motion for the cap during the board’s June 13 meeting because of growing numbers of complaints from residents along the street and from boaters who have waited in long lines at the ramp.
"It’s been extremely overcrowded for years,” Mr. Martin said after that meeting. “We’ve been hearing about it for years.”
In 2021-22, the annual permit for taxpaying Cape Carteret property owners, whether they live in town or not, was $100.
In 2021-22, the fee for residents of nearby Bogue, Cedar Point and Peletier was $250 and the fee for all others $350.
For 2022-23, town residents have paid $225 for the annual permit, plus $50 for one additional boat. In the past, residents could register and get permits for up to four boats.
Residents of Bogue, Cedar Point, Swansboro and Peletier have paid $500 for a permit for one boat for the year, and anyone outside that area has paid $750 for a permit for one boat.
The prices went up because town officials say the revenue has a significant impact on the town’s annual permit, and higher prices were needed to generate about the same amount of revenue as in 2021-22. In addition, officials have said the prices are still good compared to private marinas and launches.
There have been some complaints – one poster on Facebook quipped he’d have to sell his boat to afford a permit – but others have said they understood something had to be done to relieve the problems in the neighborhood.
The town leases the boat ramp property from a private owner. The facility is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year. It’s the only public boat ramp in the town, and the closest other one is the also crowded, but free, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission facility off Highway 24 in Cedar Point. Emerald Isle has a massive, free-to-use WRC ramp, but because of heavy traffic on Bogue Banks, residents in western Carteret County say it’s hard to access it during peak boating season.
