Fox, raccoon found in Morehead City test positive for rabies

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Health Department reports a raccoon and fox spotted Friday at separate locations have tested positive for rabies. This makes 12 confirmed cases of rabies reported this year in the county.
According to a press release issued Tuesday, County Animal Control responded to two calls for service involving potentially rabid wildlife. The first involved a raccoon in the vicinity of Asby Lane and Eaton Drive in Morehead City. The second involved a fox in the vicinity of E. Hedrick Drive and Hedrick Boulevard in Morehead City.
Neither animal had any known contact with people or pets, and the animals were located and their specimens were submitted to the State Public Health Lab for rabies testing.
On Tuesday, Carteret County Animal Control received results indicating the raccoon and the fox had tested positive for rabies.
“Public awareness and rabies vaccinations are the best defense,” County Animal Control Supervisory Lauren Anderson said in the press release. “With this being the 11th and 12th confirmed cases of rabies this year within Carteret County, nine of which are within Morehead City, it is important for members of the public to be mindful of the possibility of rabies in wildlife while also keeping in mind that not every wild animal they see will be cause for concern.”
Ms. Anderson said residents should contact animal control immediately if they suspect an animal may have rabies or they notice any wildlife displaying unusual behaviors, such as stumbling, falling over, problems with balance/coordination, seeming dazed or confused or excessive aggression towards people, pets or random objects.
She added that just because a wild animal is active during daylight hours does not necessarily indicate the animal has rabies. It is also important for pet owners to make sure their pets are kept up-to-date on rabies vaccinations.
To report wildlife displaying abnormal behavior, contact animal control at 252-728-8585 or call 911. For more information on rabies and how to prevent exposure to rabies, visit epi.publichealth.nc.gov/cd/rabies/control.html.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
