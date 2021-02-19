Pine Knoll Shores seeks to regulate underground utilities after issues arise for stormwater project

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Underground utilities are proving problematic to Pine Knoll Shores officials, who intend to find ways to regulate them.
The town board of commissioners met Feb. 11 and 12 at the town hall boardroom at 100 Municipal Circle and online via Webinar for its annual planning retreat. During the retreat, commissioners agreed by general consensus that the planning board should look into the town’s regulatory authority on underground utilities.
Town Manager Brian Kramer said municipal projects being impeded by buried utility infrastructure – such as buried cables and pipes – has become an issue, highlighted by complications with the phase two stormwater drainage project on the east side of town.
“Our contractor is facing an enormous challenge negotiating this,” Mr. Kramer said Friday in an email to the News-Times. “We’ve engaged with Charter (Time Warner Cable) and Century Link. Identifying which lines are active and which lines are abandoned has been extremely difficult…Even worse, we’ve been unsuccessful in asking them to move the main service lines out of the way of the stormwater line. The utility providers believe they can be manually moved out of the way, but our contractor doesn’t think this is possible.”
The phase two project involves connecting existing stormwater drains to a new drain line, which in turn will be connected to retention ponds on the Crystal Coast Country Club golf course. Mr. Kramer said town officials have met with regional managers for Charter and Century Link, but he’s not confident they’re doing everything they can to help.
“We’ll lease wifi hotspots from Verizon and in the event any home loses internet connectivity, we’ll provide them (internet service),” he said. “As I’ve told the utility providers and the contractors, internet connectivity isn’t just a convenience in these days of work from home and school from home. It’s a necessity.”
“…It’s really an issue of whether we can regulate what utilities to in the town right-of-way,” Mr. Kramer continued.
Town commissioners also seemed interested in the planning board moving forward with creating a draft unified development ordinance. The project has been underway for some time; however, Mr. Kramer said due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials have been reluctant to move forward due to limitations on public input during remote meetings.
Town Planner Kevin Reed echoed Mr. Kramer’s statements.
“We’d developed very inclusive (UDO creation) process, then COVID-19 happened,” Mr. Reed said.
He added that while the board had agreed to hire CodeWright Planners of Durham as consultants for the project, they’d likely need to re-draft the scope of work for the contract to remove some of the public participation.
Despite the challenges of getting public input, commissioners seemed adamant on moving forward with the UDO, at least on what could be done without public input.
“I don’t like putting this off,” Commissioner Bill Knecht said. “To the extent that we can get some things done, I’d like to do that.”
In other news at the retreat, Police Chief Ryan Thompson and Sgt. Eric Tellefsen announced the police department will start a home security program for full-time residents and second homeowners. Sgt. Tellefsen said Feb. 12 the department intends to begin the program within the next 30 days.
“It’s no secret most of the crime in Pine Knoll Shores is property crime,” the chief noted.
Sgt. Tellefsen said participants in the program may schedule a visit from a police officer, who will go through their home and offer suggestions to improve its security.
“We’re looking forward to getting out, meeting members of the community and making suggestions on how they can feel safer in their homes,” he said.
The following also occurred during the retreat:
- The board unanimously approved the retreat’s consent agenda, including minutes from the Jan. 13 board meeting, appointing Steven Sheppard and Arthur Stadiem to the community appearance commission and re-appointing Frank Sanchez to the CAC.
- The board unanimously approved the replacement of a public works truck.
- Assistant Town Manager Julie Anderson informed the board work on the town’s fiscal year 2021-22 budget will begin in March. Staff will schedule a second monthly board meeting each month from March until the end of the fiscal year, Wednesday, June 30.
