EASTERN NC — Sea turtle season is all but over and there were more nests reported in North Carolina than any year except 2019.
According to the latest figures from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) Sea Turtle Project, there were 1,957, compared to 2,358 in 2019. This year’s nests produced close to 143,000 hatchlings. Experts say only about one in 1,000 hatchlings make it to adulthood, largely because they fall victim to predators.
The largest number of nests in the state – 436 – was within Cape Lookout National Seashore and resulted in 28,502 emerged hatchlings. The next largest was Cape Hatteras National Seashore with 378 nests and 22,728 hatchlings.
On Bogue Banks, Emerald Isle led the way with 30 nests and 2,532 hatchlings.
Dale Baquer, head of the all-volunteer Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol, said it was a good year, surpassing the 26 nests in 2021, but it didn’t approach the record of 52 in 2016.
“Emerald Isle ended with a 72.9% hatch rate,” she said. “All things considered, we are pleased with that number. We lost three nests from high tides caused by storms offshore,” including the last one, nest 30, which was inundated on Oct. 12.
In addition, Baquer said, “We lost one nest to coyote predation. It was pretty evident that the turtle was being harassed while trying to lay the nest.”
Unfortunately, she said, there was some tampering with a few nests. Baquer noted that tampering with the nests can result in stiff fines or even jail time.
“We will continue to educate the public,” she said.
The team had plenty of volunteers and made one adjustment, making the trenches the hatchlings use to get to the water more natural, in accordance with N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission guidelines. “We found they worked perfectly,” she said.
The Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol is permitted and trained by NCWRC to do its work.
There are also volunteer programs in Atlantic Beach, Indian Beach-Salter Path and Pine Knoll Shores, all trained and under the auspices of the NCWRC. Park rangers do the work in state parks and national seashores.
About 95 percent of the nests in the state are loggerhead.
Also this year, there were 39 green, seven Kemp’s ridley and — a rarity for the state — four leatherbacks, which typically reproduce in the Caribbean
Elsewhere on Bogue Banks, according to Seaturtle.org, home of the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission Sea Turtle Project:
O Pine Knoll Shores, 14 nests, 1,116 hatchlings.
O Indian Beach-Salter Path, 10 nests, 850 hatchlings.
O Atlantic Beach, six nests, 431 hatchlings.
O Fort Macon State Park, six nests, six nets, 6 21 hatchlings.
In Hammocks Beach State Park, across Bogue Inlet from Emerald Isle in Onslow County, there were 20 nests and 2,071 hatchlings.
Nesting season in North Carolina generally begins in May and runs through August or early September. Hatching usually takes place within 60 days but sometimes takes up to 100 days.
Contact Brad Rich at brad@thenewstimes.com
