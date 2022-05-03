PELETIER — Town commissioners Monday night agreed by consensus to allow their part-time code enforcement officer to begin gathering price quotes from contractors willing to clean up dangerous and eyesore properties.
The board met in the town hall off Highway 58 and heard from code enforcement officer Kris Jensen, a lieutenant in the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, before agreeing.
Lt. Jensen has been working for months to get a significant number of property owners in town to remove junk mobile homes and debris and address safety hazards.
Monday night, he told commissioners that while he’s had some success stories, other efforts are at a standstill.
Letters are going out to those property owners to notify them that they need to clean up for face actions – such as having the town clean up the properties and bill them for it – but Lt, Jensen told the board Monday “many of them think nothing is going to happen,” and eventually approving a bid or bids for contractors to do the work might get their attention.
Although state law requires three bids before the town can approve a contract for such work, Lt. Jensen said he’d try to get five bids, from contractors in either Carteret County or nearby Onslow County. He said he hopes to bring bids to commissioners at their June meeting.
Also during the meeting:
* Donna Bierly, who recently started a successful petition drive to convince the N.C. Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit on her street, Peletier Loop Road from 45 mph to 35, said she’s now interested in getting all 45 mph speed limits on roads in town lowered to 35.
She’s also working with NCDOT to get the state agency to address other problems on Peletier Loop Road, especially in what many consider a dangerous curve. She said she’d also like to see NCDOT, in addition to changing the speed limit signs on the road as soon as possible, put up some warning signs about children playing in the area.
Her then 11-year-old daughter was severely injured in 2009 when she was hit from behind by a motorist while riding a bicycle on the street, which was once lightly traveled but is now heavily traveled as growth skyrockets in the once largely rural town.
She thanked the town and the numerous residents who got involved in her efforts in recent months.
* Agreed, in principal, to allow recent town activist Lauren Daniel to host “community meetings” in the town hall. The meetings would allow increasingly engage town residents, and residents of areas just outside town, to discuss pertinent issues in a more informal session than town commission meetings.
Commissioners and Mayor Dale Sowers stressed that Ms. Daniel would be responsible for cleanup, and that media would have to be notified that there could be a chance a majority of commissioners could attend, and that would constitute an official meeting under North Carolina’s open meetings law.
Ms. Daniel said she’d like to hold the sessions on the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m.
