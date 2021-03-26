Carteret school board adopts 2021-22 county budget request

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education adopted a $29.46 million 2021-22 local budget request that is nearly 5.5% more than the $27.9 million appropriated by the county commissioners for 2020-21.
According to Finance Officer Kathy Carswell, the proposal includes increases for flood insurance and employee salary benefits, among other items.
“The General Assembly said we must now pay for flood insurance, which adds $63,000 to our operating budget,” she said.
School board members unanimously approved their 2021-22 county budget request during a special meeting Tuesday in the system’s central office in Beaufort. Board member Brittany Wheatly did not attend.
The request now goes to county commissioners, who must adopt their budget by Wednesday, June 30, the end of the fiscal year.
The capital portion of the board’s request, which is for facilities and maintenance needs, is $3.75 million. That is 39% more than the $2.7 million appropriated in fiscal 2020-21. In addition to the regular capital, the board is asking the county to place $456,000 in contingency for chiller replacements.
Much of the capital request focuses on student safety and upgrades to facilities that are not included in a $42 million school bond referendum voters approved in November.
The 2021-22 operations request of $25.7 million is nearly 2% more than the $25.2 million received for 2020-21.
The operations portion includes $23.9 million in funds for traditional schools, up from $23.27 million this fiscal year. It also has $592,500 in charter school pass-through funds, a 2% increase over the current year.
Other projected sources of revenue for operations include $250,000 in fines and forfeitures, $30,000 in sales tax reimbursements, $10,000 in interest earned and $925,142 in appropriated fund balance.
New items included in the operating budget are $63,000 for an increase in flood insurance, $16,000 for an employee assistance program due to the coronavirus pandemic, $25,000 in transportation costs and $520,000 for anticipated salary and benefit increases.
The $25,000 in additional transportation costs will cover getting dual-enrolled high school students to courses at Carteret Community College. Currently, students enrolled in Career and College Promise courses must provide their own transportation.
As for salary increases, Ms. Carswell is estimating a 5% increase for certified staff, which includes teachers, and 3% for non-certified staff, such as maintenance and cafeteria workers. The school system matches raises given to state-paid employees for those paid with local money.
The proposed budget also includes a hospital insurance increase from $6,326 to $6,490 annually per employee. In addition, Ms. Carswell projects a 1% increase in retirement benefits from 21.68% to 22.68%.
Under the capital portion, many projects focus on replacement of outdated playground equipment and mulch at several schools, floor replacements, roof replacements and switching outdated lights to LEDs to save on utility costs.
It also includes $43,675 for lease payments on modular units installed three years ago at Croatan High School and $588,480 for the fifth year of payments on a five-year lease for technology equipment.
In addition, the request includes the painting of two schools based on a seven-year interior and exterior painting schedule. The schools set to be painted are CHS and Morehead City Elementary School.
The total capital request for 2021-22 lists $2.1 million under category one items, including painting, $466,971; flooring replacement, $120,000; roof replacement, $266,168; and planned repairs and renovations, $1.28 million.
Under the $745,494 category two portion, $112,000 is for a Microsoft campus agreement, $468,558 is for furniture and equipment, $90,307 is for bands and $74,629 is for school department needs.
Under category three, which is for vehicles, the request is $241,000 and consists of replacement of three trucks, a van and one 1990 activity bus at an estimated cost of $95,000.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
